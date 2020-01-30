Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Daelim Industrial Q4 net jumps eightfold

All Headlines 16:07 January 30, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit jumped more than eightfold.

Net profit climbed to 119.1 billion won (US$100.4 million) in the three months that ended Dec. 31 from 14.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit more than doubled to 347.7 billion won in the fourth quarter from 166.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 0.3 percent to 2.73 trillion won from 2.72 trillion won during the same period the year before.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!