Daelim Industrial 2019 net income up 0.3 pct. to 679.9 bln won

All Headlines 15:35 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 679.9 billion won (US$ 573.7 million), up 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.1 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 845.4 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 11.8 percent to 9.68 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
