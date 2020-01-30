KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 143,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 65,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 74,000 DN 3,400
HyundaiMtr 127,500 DN 3,500
HankookShellOil 301,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,000 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,650 DN 1,350
Donga Socio Holdings 94,500 DN 1,100
TONGYANG 1,125 DN 30
Daesang 21,100 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 70
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 350
HyundaiEng&Const 38,650 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,250 DN 300
Kogas 32,950 DN 250
Hanwha 22,400 DN 200
DB HiTek 28,850 DN 500
Youngpoong 623,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 94,000 DN 3,900
NamyangDairy 408,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,000 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,750 UP 300
Shinsegae 266,000 DN 12,500
Nongshim 229,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 33,650 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 3,690 UP 200
Hyosung 71,800 0
LOTTE 36,200 DN 1,100
AK Holdings 30,350 DN 750
Binggrae 53,000 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,950 DN 50
LotteChilsung 122,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,350 0
POSCO 224,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 76,500 DN 2,900
SAMSUNG SDS 201,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,800 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,865 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 42,550 DN 650
