KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SLCORP 17,200 DN 600
Yuhan 222,500 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 57,200 DN 1,900
NHIS 11,400 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,900 DN 650
LS 40,450 DN 900
GC Corp 129,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 28,850 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,600 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 287,000 0
KPIC 97,400 DN 2,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,030 DN 150
SKC 53,700 UP 1,400
CJ 84,100 DN 600
JWPHARMA 28,650 DN 1,050
LGInt 12,650 DN 350
DWS 25,500 DN 800
DongkukStlMill 4,935 DN 85
LG HAUSYS 49,050 DN 350
SBC 13,250 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 250
DaelimInd 83,800 DN 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13050 DN200
KiaMtr 41,950 DN 600
TaekwangInd 939,000 DN 11,000
SsangyongCement 5,040 UP 20
KAL 23,800 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,610 DN 200
LG Corp. 72,900 UP 1,000
SsangyongMtr 1,995 DN 60
BoryungPharm 14,050 DN 300
L&L 14,100 DN 450
KISWire 18,050 DN 650
LotteFood 371,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 8,080 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 DN 200
KCC 205,000 DN 5,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,200 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 39,900 UP 100
HITEJINRO 31,550 DN 300
