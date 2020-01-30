KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 40,350 DN 150
Ottogi 514,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 24,300 DN 950
DaeduckElec 9,380 DN 270
HtlShilla 87,800 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 33,200 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 126,000 DN 6,500
Hanssem 71,100 DN 1,600
KSOE 116,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,400 DN 450
OCI 57,400 DN 1,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,300 DN 800
KorZinc 389,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,790 DN 70
SYC 43,000 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 42,300 DN 1,150
IS DONGSEO 28,800 DN 400
S-Oil 75,800 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 155,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,600 DN 3,350
KumhoPetrochem 71,000 DN 1,600
Mobis 237,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,150 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 DN 200
S-1 91,400 DN 1,400
Hanchem 113,500 DN 500
UNID 43,250 DN 450
KEPCO 25,550 DN 400
SamsungSecu 35,400 DN 950
SKTelecom 229,000 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 38,450 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 62,100 DN 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,050 DN 1,200
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 100
SK 240,500 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 5,700 DN 50
GKL 18,850 DN 300
Handsome 28,150 DN 1,000
WJ COWAY 88,700 UP 200
