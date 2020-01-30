KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 118,000 DN 2,500
IBK 10,800 0
KorElecTerm 39,200 DN 1,300
NamhaeChem 7,850 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,200 DN 50
BGF 5,210 DN 60
SamsungEng 17,350 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,010 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 37,200 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 21,500 DN 450
KT 25,350 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211000 DN2500
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,400 DN 300
KT&G 93,900 DN 1,200
DHICO 5,610 DN 340
LG Display 14,750 DN 50
Kangwonland 28,000 UP 700
NAVER 180,000 0
Kakao 162,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 655,000 UP 6,000
DSME 25,400 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,960 DN 90
DWEC 4,375 DN 95
Donga ST 95,400 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,050 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 235,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 211,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,700 DN 1,850
LGH&H 1,262,000 DN 34,000
LGCHEM 343,500 UP 8,500
KEPCO E&C 19,450 DN 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,300 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,050 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,400 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 67,200 0
Celltrion 167,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 19,650 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 121,500 DN 3,500
