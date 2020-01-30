Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG International remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 15:59 January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 214.7 billion won (US$ 181.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 1.7 billion won, down 52.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 2.61 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!