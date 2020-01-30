LG International remains in red in 2019
All Headlines 16:00 January 30, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 14.9 billion won (US$ 12.6 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 18.6 percent on-year to 134.8 billion won. Annual revenue increased 5.4 percent to 10.53 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
