Festivals Calendar - February 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in February.
* Gangwha Island Smelt & Trout Festival
When: Dec. 14-March 2
Where: Incheon, Gangwha County, Sinseon Reservoir
The festival, organized by volunteers from the region's fishing community and residents, marks its 8th anniversary this year. The venue, Sinseon Reservoir, located in a scenic valley of Mount Goryeo, is a famous tourist destination and also attracts visitors for its spring azalea festival. The annual Gangwha Island Smelt & Trout Festival is one of South Korea's major winter festivals.
For more information, call 032-933-1366 or visit http://www.ssfestival.co.kr.
* Gapyeong Singsing Winter Festival
When: Jan. 4-Feb. 29
Where: 119, Gapyeongjebang-gil, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do
Gapyeong Singsing Winter Festival is famous for trout ice fishing. Other activities include ice sledding, riding bumper cars on snow, traditional Korean experiences and more. It is easy to reach Gapyeong by taking the ITX Cheongchun train from Yongsan Station. There are also popular attractions nearby such as Nami Island, the Garden of Morning Calm and Petite France.
For more information, call 031-581-6423.
* Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival
When: Jan. 27-Feb. 16
Where: 137, Sancheoneo-gil, Hwacheon-gun, Gangwon-do
Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is held in the pristine natural surrounds of Hwacheon Stream, a natural habitat for mountain trout and otters. One of the most popular events at the festival is ice fishing, where people cut a hole through thick ice and try their luck at catching trout. Visitors can also brave the icy water to attempt catching fish barehanded. Staff are available to ensure that even first-timers get a catch. Freshly caught fish can be consumed raw or grilled on-site.
For more information, call 1688-3005 or visit http://www.narafestival.com.
* Pyeongchang Trout Festival
When: Jan. 17-Feb. 2
Where: 3562, Gyeonggang-ro, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do
Pyeongchang Trout Festival takes place annually in Pyeongchang County, the largest trout producing area in South Korea. Trout cultivated in Pyeongchang are popular for their rich and chewy texture. At the festival, visitors can enjoy ice fishing along with other fun activities such as barehand fishing and sledding. The festival venue is also close to Alpensia Ski Resort and Yongpyong Ski Resort, where the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games took place.
For more information, call 033-336-4000 or visit http://www.festival700.or.kr.
(END)
