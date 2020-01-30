Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 11.1 tln won in state bonds in February

All Headlines 17:00 January 30, 2020

SEJONG, Jan 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 11.1 trillion won (US$9.33 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.1 trillion won in five-year bonds in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 650 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 12.1 trillion won in state bonds this month.

