S. Korea reports 2 more confirmed case of new coronavirus

January 30, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday confirmed two more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected to six.

Of the two, one recently had returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, but the other was the country's first case of human transmission of the novel virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
