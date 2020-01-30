(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus, 1st human transmission
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported two more cases of the new coronavirus, one confirmed to be the country's first human-to-human transmission, bringing the total number of people infected to six.
Of the two, one recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, but the other was confirmed to be the country's first human transmission case of the novel virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The first person-to-person infection involves a 56-old man who had been in close contact with the country's third confirmed patient, who had, in turn, returned from China last week without showing symptoms.
The third patient was not subject to any limitations on his movement for days before testing positive for the new virus strain on Sunday.
The other person confirmed to be infected is a 32-year-old man who was in Wuhan on business and returned on Friday, according to the KCDC.
The two patients were immediately quarantined, it said.
The state agency said that it is in the process of determining who these two people met in the past few days so they can be contacted and checked.
