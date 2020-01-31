First S. Korean evacuation plane departs Wuhan with 367 citizens aboard
SEOUL/WUHAN, China, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean evacuation plane departed the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Friday with 367 South Koreans aboard, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The chartered Korean Air flight left Wuhan Tianhe International Airport only hours after it arrived there to airlift the South Koreans amid a lockdown on the city.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
More than 8,000 cases of the pneumonia-causing virus have been reported worldwide, including six in South Korea. In China, it has left 170 people dead.
The plane is scheduled to arrive at Seoul's Gimpo airport later Friday.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 2 more confirmed case of new coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus, 1st human transmission
-
5
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news