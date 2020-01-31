Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of new coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean man infected with new coronavirus after having meal with 3rd patient (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of Wuhan coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human infection of novel coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea adds 2 more new coronavirus cases, reports first person-to-person transmission (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean infected with new strain of coronavirus after dining with the country's 3rd patient (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean contracted new coronavirus after having meal with infected friend (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea reports first person-to-person transmission of novel coronavirus originating in China (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea reports first human-to-human infection of new strain of coronavirus (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean man infected with new coronavirus is first case of person-to-person transmission (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Virus infects one Korean locally (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President calls for calm, vows 'airtight' quarantine (Korea Herald)
-- Korea reports 1st person-to-person infection by virus (Korea Times)
