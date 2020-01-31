(2nd LD) First S. Korean evacuation plane with 367 citizens on board arrives from virus-hit Wuhan
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The first evacuation plane carrying 367 South Koreans from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Seoul on Friday, amid rising fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus that has led the U.N. health agency to declare it a global public health emergency.
The plane with about half of some 720 South Korean applicants for evacuation from Wuhan and its vicinity on board landed at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. South Korea seeks to send another plane to bring the remaining citizens home.
Before boarding the Korean Air Boeing 747 plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, the passengers went through rigorous health screenings that took longer than expected and caused a delay in their departure, a Seoul official said.
They are set to be screened again for potential infection before being transported to two makeshift shelters in Asan, 86 kilometers south of Seoul, and Jincheon, 90 km south of the capital -- where they will stay for two weeks.
Those suspected of infection will immediately be put under quarantine.
After the government picked the two shelters, residents there have strongly protested the decision, arguing the designation came without their consent. The protests grew more strident as South Korea reported its first case of human-to-human transmission on its soil Thursday, bringing the total number of the country's confirmed cases to six.
Under an initial evacuation plan, South Korea was to send two flights each on Thursday and Friday.
But after consultations with China, it changed the plan and sent only one flight Thursday. Talks with Chinese authorities have been under way to arrange additional flights to bring back the rest of the citizens from the epicenter of the virus.
Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, has been under a lockdown aimed at blocking the spread of the virus. Countries, including the United States and Japan, are scrambling to shuttle their citizens from the virus-stricken town. Russia has tightened its border with China.
Hours before their arrival, the World Health Organization declared the epidemic in China a public health emergency of international concern, a designation that would trigger more concerted global efforts to curb the spread of the virulent virus.
Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan late last month, China has reported more than 7,800 confirmed cases and 170 deaths. The virus has spread to around 20 countries, including the U.S., Japan and Canada.
