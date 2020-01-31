LG Display swings to red in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 1.81 trillion won (US$ 1.5 billion), shifting from a profit of 152.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 421.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 279.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.6 percent to 6.42 trillion won.
The operating profit was 25.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
