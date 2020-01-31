Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Hynix 2019 net income down 87 pct. to 2.01 tln won

All Headlines 07:50 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 2.01 trillion won (US$ 1.7 billion), down 87 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 2.71 trillion won, down 87 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 33.3 percent to 26.99 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!