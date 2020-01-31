Industrial output grows 1.4 pct in December
All Headlines 08:07 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output gained 1.4 percent in December from a month earlier, data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries rose 3.5 percent from a month earlier, while that of the service sector edged down 0.1 percent.
From a year earlier, industrial output grew 3.2 percent, the data showed.
