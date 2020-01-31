Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2019 net income down 32.3 pct. to 201.2 bln won
All Headlines 08:49 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 201.2 billion won (US$ 169.8 million), down 32.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 364.1 billion won, down 42.1 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 18.4 percent to 8.65 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
