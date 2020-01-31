Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/01 Sunny 20

Incheon 06/02 Cloudy 0

Suwon 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 08/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/00 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/00 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/01 Sunny 20

Busan 11/02 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!