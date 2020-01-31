Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil 2019 net profit down 66.5 pct. to 86.5 bln won

All Headlines 09:52 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 86.5 billion won (US$ 73 million), down 66.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 29.8 percent on-year to 449.2 billion won. Annual sales decreased 4.2 percent to 24.39 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
