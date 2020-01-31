(7th LD) Virus angst escalates as S. Korea reports 5 more cases, total now 11

As to the 10th and 11th patients, the KCDC said they did not meet anyone recently from China but are family members of the 55-year-old Korean who was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday. That person, who is the country's sixth confirmed infection case and also did not travel outside the country, is known to have dined with the third coronavirus patient who was asymptomatic upon arrival and was allowed to move about freely for days, meeting 95 people in total before he was quarantined over the weekend.