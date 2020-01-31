Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International 2019 net income up 74.9 pct. to 202.4 bln won

All Headlines 10:54 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 202.4 billion won (US$ 170.4 million), up 74.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 28.1 percent on-year to 605.3 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 3 percent to 24.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!