Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(4th LD) First S. Korean evacuation plane with 368 citizens on board arrives from virus-hit Wuhan
SEOUL -- The first evacuation plane carrying 368 South Koreans from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Seoul on Friday, amid rising fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus that has led the U.N. health agency to declare it a global public health emergency.
The plane carrying about half of some 720 South Koreans who applied for evacuation landed at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul at about 8 a.m. South Korea wants to send another plane to bring the remaining citizens home.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms 7th new coronavirus case
SEOUL -- South Korea reported its seventh new coronavirus case Friday as the country is struggling to contain the rapid spread of the novel virus with enhanced quarantine efforts.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), a 28-year-old South Korean man who visited Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus outbreak, returned home via Qingdao on Jan. 23.
----------------
(News Focus) Virus outbreak has no imminent impact on Korean retail sector, yet on preemptive alert
SEOUL -- While most people were wearing facial masks in Myeongdong -- one of Seoul's most popular shopping districts -- streets were far from deserted. The one-square-kilometer area was still vibrant, with shops ranging from K-beauty brands to duty-free shops that were crowded with foreign tourists and locals.
So far, South Korea has confirmed seven cases of the fast-spreading pneumonia-like coronavirus, the latest two reported on Friday. China had confirmed 212 deaths and more than 9,390 people infected with the virus on the mainland as of early Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea says will suspend plan to remove Mt. Kumgang facilities due to coronavirus fear
SEOUL -- North Korea has suspended its plan to remove South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort on its east coast as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the unification ministry said Friday.
Pyongyang notified Seoul of the decision Thursday through a telephone line they opened after the two Koreas agreed to temporarily shut down their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong earlier in the day until the threat from the virus is "completely eased."
----------------
S. Korea ready to take action against economic fallout from new coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it is ready to take action to reduce the impact of the new coronavirus on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The country reported its seventh case of the novel virus earlier in the day despite enhanced quarantine efforts to stem its spread.
----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix swings to loss in Q4 on chip slump
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to a slump in the memory chip sector.
For the three months that ended Dec. 31, SK hynix shifted to a net loss of 118.2 billion won (US$99.8 million) from a net profit of 3.39 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
----------------
(2nd LD) LG Display swings to red in Q4
SEOUL -- LG Display Co., South Korea's major display panel maker, said Friday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier due to asset impairments and increased costs.
LG Display reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.81 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in a regulatory filing, shifting from a profit of 152.6 billion won a year earlier.
----------------
