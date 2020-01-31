Explosion at leather factory kills at least 2, injures 8 others
YANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- A fire caused by an explosion broke out at a leather processing factory north of Seoul on Friday, killing at least two and injuring eight others, fire fighters said.
The accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. at the factory in Yangju, 25 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the fire service.
The eight injured people, including four foreign workers, were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be seriously wounded.
A total of 13 people, including one who was believed to have gone missing, were safely evacuated from the scene.
Fire fighters said the explosion appears to have occurred in a room housing a boiler in the factory.
The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 2 more confirmed case of new coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7th case of new coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus, 1st human transmission
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6