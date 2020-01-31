S. Korea seizes more than 100 kilo of methamphetamine in 2019
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Friday it will take strong measures against drug smuggling after it confiscated more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2019.
South Korea seized 116.7 kg of methamphetamine, a common illegal substance, also known as Philopon, last year, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS). This was the second-largest volume, following the record 222.9 kg of Philopon confiscated in 2018.
The number of cases in which at least a kilogram of methamphetamine was found came to 22 in 2019, up from 16 cases a year earlier, indicating that drug dealers here are operating on a bigger scale.
A kilogram of methamphetamine could contain as many as 30,000 doses.
While smugglers mostly hid the drug in their bodies or luggage while traveling into the country, they also attempted to ship the narcotics via international mail by disguising them as coffee products.
By origin, Malaysia accounted for the largest amount -- 68.2 kg -- followed by the United States with 13.7 kg, Thailand with 11.5 kg, Laos with 7.6 kg and Cambodia with 6.4 kg.
The Golden Triangle, which straddles Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, is considered a major drug producing area.
The customs service said it will continue to beef up surveillance on the trade of illegal drugs and work closely with police and the intelligence agency.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 2 more confirmed case of new coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7th case of new coronavirus
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus, 1st human transmission
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 2 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 6