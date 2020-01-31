Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 January 31, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Jan. 26 -- N. Korean leader's aunt reemerges after her husband's execution
28 -- N. Korea orders quarantine of all foreigners arriving via China
29 -- N.K. paper stresses recovering economic 'driving force'
30 -- Two Koreas agree to temporarily shut down liaison office over new coronavirus fears
31 -- N. Korea says will suspend plan to remove Mt. Kumgang facilities due to coronavirus fear
(END)
