Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Jan. 26 -- N. Korean leader's aunt reemerges after her husband's execution

28 -- N. Korea orders quarantine of all foreigners arriving via China

29 -- N.K. paper stresses recovering economic 'driving force'

30 -- Two Koreas agree to temporarily shut down liaison office over new coronavirus fears

31 -- N. Korea says will suspend plan to remove Mt. Kumgang facilities due to coronavirus fear
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!