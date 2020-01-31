KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 27,350 DN 1,500
CJ 82,800 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 650
LGInt 12,100 DN 550
SBC 12,900 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 4,920 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 22,000 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,095 DN 30
Daesang 20,950 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,975 DN 45
ORION Holdings 15,550 DN 150
KISWire 18,000 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 93,900 DN 600
SK hynix 93,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 626,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,450 DN 800
Kogas 32,500 DN 450
Hanwha 21,750 DN 650
DaelimInd 81,000 DN 2,800
HankookShellOil 299,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 13,750 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,000 DN 1,650
TaekwangInd 933,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,965 DN 75
KAL 23,650 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 DN 30
LG Corp. 70,300 DN 2,600
SsangyongMtr 1,950 DN 45
BoryungPharm 13,600 DN 450
L&L 13,950 DN 150
NamyangDairy 411,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,050 DN 950
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13250 UP200
KiaMtr 40,900 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,300 DN 450
Shinsegae 267,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 231,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 33,500 DN 150
