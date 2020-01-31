KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 71,200 DN 600
LOTTE 35,300 DN 900
AK Holdings 30,350 0
Binggrae 52,900 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,450 DN 500
LotteChilsung 124,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 125,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 72,200 DN 1,800
LotteFood 360,000 DN 11,000
NEXENTIRE 8,110 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 1,100
KCC 201,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 DN 50
SK Discovery 23,300 DN 600
POSCO 221,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 76,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 DN 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,100 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,820 DN 45
LS 39,850 DN 600
GC Corp 123,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 28,000 DN 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 276,000 DN 11,000
DB INSURANCE 42,500 DN 50
SLCORP 16,750 DN 450
Yuhan 218,000 DN 4,500
SamsungElec 56,400 DN 800
NHIS 11,050 DN 350
KPIC 93,500 DN 3,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,890 DN 140
SKC 52,100 DN 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,800 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 39,150 DN 750
HITEJINRO 30,000 DN 1,550
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 62,700 DN 2,300
GS Retail 39,650 DN 700
Ottogi 507,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 24,050 DN 250
