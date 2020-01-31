KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,100 DN 280
MERITZ SECU 3,660 DN 30
HtlShilla 87,400 DN 400
Hanmi Science 32,200 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 125,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 71,300 UP 200
KSOE 114,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,850 DN 550
OCI 55,800 DN 1,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,700 UP 400
KorZinc 380,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,650 DN 140
SYC 42,300 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 41,450 DN 850
IS DONGSEO 28,650 DN 150
S-Oil 76,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,850 DN 2,750
KumhoPetrochem 65,400 DN 5,600
Mobis 229,500 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 10,050 DN 250
S-1 91,100 DN 300
Hanchem 109,000 DN 4,500
DWS 25,300 DN 200
UNID 44,000 UP 750
KEPCO 25,350 DN 200
SamsungSecu 35,250 DN 150
SKTelecom 229,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 38,950 UP 500
HyundaiElev 60,800 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,300 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,500 DN 350
SK 235,500 DN 5,000
DAEKYO 5,680 DN 20
GKL 18,300 DN 550
Handsome 27,400 DN 750
WJ COWAY 87,800 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,500 DN 2,500
