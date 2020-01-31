KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,750 DN 50
KorElecTerm 38,250 DN 950
NamhaeChem 7,750 DN 100
DONGSUH 16,300 UP 100
BGF 5,130 DN 80
SamsungEng 17,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,980 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 37,950 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 21,150 DN 350
KT 25,350 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205000 DN6000
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,500 UP 100
KT&G 95,100 UP 1,200
DHICO 5,470 DN 140
LG Display 15,400 UP 650
Kangwonland 27,550 DN 450
NAVER 179,500 DN 500
Kakao 159,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 636,000 DN 19,000
DSME 24,700 DN 700
DSINFRA 4,920 DN 40
DWEC 4,350 DN 25
Donga ST 94,100 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,850 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 237,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 37,550 DN 150
LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 337,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 19,700 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,100 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,250 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 65,900 DN 1,300
Celltrion 165,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 19,500 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 DN 1,200
