Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card 2019 net profit down 0.3 pct. to 344.1 bln won

All Headlines 15:55 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 344.1 billion won (US$ 288.7 million), down 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 449.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 478.6 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 3.29 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!