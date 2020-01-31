S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 31, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 January 31, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.264 1.265 -0.1
3-year TB 1.303 1.301 +0.2
10-year TB 1.558 1.553 +0.5
2-year MSB 1.300 1.305 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.899 1.897 +0.2
91-day CD 1.420 1.430 -1.0
(END)
