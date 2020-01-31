Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development 2020 net income up 92.3 pct. to 442.1 bln won

All Headlines 16:34 January 31, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 442.1 billion won (US$ 371 million), up 92.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 551.5 billion won, up 73.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 51 percent to 4.21 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Development-2020 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!