Gov't to run 24-hour information service for foreigners
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The government said Friday it has extended operating hours to provide a 24-hour information service for foreigners amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus.
Foreign nationals in the country can call 1345 any time of day for general inquiries related to the virus, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.
The service is available in 20 languages, including English, Chinese and Vietnamese, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. From 6 p.m. on weekdays and throughout weekends, the service is provided in Korean, English and Chinese.
The ministry also advised foreign nationals with suspected symptoms to promptly call 1339, a service run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Korea. Translation services will be provided.
Alternatively, the Seoul Metropolitan Government also runs information services for foreigners that can be reached by dialing 120.
So far, South Korea has reported 11 confirmed cases of infection.
