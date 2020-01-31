Japan calls for talks with S. Korea over alleged subsidies for shipbuilders
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Japan on Friday asked South Korea to hold talks over Seoul's alleged subsidies for its shipbuilding industry, the trade ministry here said.
The upcoming consultations are part of a dispute settlement process under rules set out by the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In November 2018, Japan filed a complaint with the WTO, claiming that South Korea violated existing regulations by providing subsidies to its shipbuilders, resulting in damage to the Japanese industry.
In December 2018, the two sides met in Seoul but failed to narrow their differences on the issue.
Still, Japan did not request the establishment of a panel at the WTO Dispute Settlement Body to look further into the case -- a customary procedure in case the two sides fail to find common ground -- for more than a year.
The Japanese move was seen as Tokyo suspending its complaint.
But on Friday, Japan called for talks with South Korea over the subsidy issue.
South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the Japanese argument is groundless and made clear the measures it took are in line with international norms.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
2
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
3
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
S. Korea reports 2 more confirmed case of new coronavirus
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 new coronavirus cases, total now at 11
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 4 more new coronavirus cases, total now at 11
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 new coronavirus cases, total now at 11
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7th case of new coronavirus