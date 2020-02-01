(LEAD) S. Korea's 2nd chartered plane departs Wuhan with some 330 citizens aboard
(ATTN: UPDATES with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's second chartered plane left the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Saturday with some 330 citizens aboard, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The evacuees are expected to be sent to two facilities in central South Korea, where they will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
The first group of evacuees was airlifted from Wuhan Friday. Among the 368, 18 were sent to hospitals after they showed signs of fever.
The second plane is due to arrive at Seoul's Gimpo airport around 8 a.m. All passengers underwent two temperature checks by Chinese authorities and a separate quarantine check by South Korean officials before boarding.
South Korea has confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. More than 200 people have died from the virus in China alone, while some 10,000 people have been infected worldwide, according to some estimates.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency. The United States soon raised its travel advisory for China to the highest level, banning all travel to the country.
In Asan and Jincheon, where the evacuees are being quarantined, residents initially expressed anger at the government's decision to use their facilities.
They later relented, with some holding up handwritten banners in support of the evacuees. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed his gratitude on Twitter.
Common signs of infection include fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the WHO.
(END)
