(3rd LD) S. Korea's 2nd chartered plane carrying some 330 citizens arrives in Seoul from virus-hit Wuhan
(ATTN: CHANGES photo, lead; RECASTS throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's second chartered plane carrying some 330 citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Seoul on Saturday, completing the evacuation mission to bring home about 700 nationals from the epicenter of the deadly illness.
The Korean Air plane touched down at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul at around 8:15 a.m., a day after the first evacuation flight brought home 368 citizens from Wuhan.
Upon arrival, the evacuees were set to go through another round of health screenings before being sent to quarantine facilities in central South Korea where they will stay for at least two weeks.
All passengers already underwent temperature checks by Chinese authorities and a separate quarantine check by South Korean officials before boarding at the Wuhan airport.
Among the 368 people aboard the first evacuation flight, 18 were sent to hospitals after they showed signs of fever.
South Korea has confirmed 11 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.
Since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, central China, late last year, the death toll in China alone has risen to 258, according to AFP, with the total number of confirmed cases in China standing at over 11,000.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency. The United States soon raised its travel advisory for China to the highest level, banning all travel to the country.
In Asan and Jincheon, where the evacuees are being quarantined, residents initially expressed anger at the government's decision to use their facilities.
They later relented, with some holding up handwritten banners in support of the evacuees. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed his gratitude on Twitter.
Common signs of infection include fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the WHO.
