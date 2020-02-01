Go to Contents Go to Navigation

February 01, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's first case of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another, porous quarantine system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Two family members of coronavirus patient infected through human transmission are also confirmed to have contracted virus (Kookmin Daily)
-- Porous quarantine system, first case outside China of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus infection among family members involving patient infected through human transmission (Segye Times)
-- 2 confirmed patients infected by coronavirus patient infected through human transmission (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus infection among family members involving patient infected through human transmission (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's first case of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's first case of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's first case of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's first case of cornavirus patient infected through human transmission infecting another (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 368 Koreans airlifted from virus hot zone in Wuhan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 350 evacuees from Wuhan placed into 2 quarantine facilities (Korea Times)
(END)

