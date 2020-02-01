(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 1)

The spread of the new disease also underscored Seoul's poor diplomacy. The Moon Jae-in administration has been kowtowing to Beijing to the point of irking the United States. It specifically asked the local media to refer to the new disease as a new coronavirus instead of a Wuhan-triggered disease to avoid annoying China. Still, Beijing only allowed one chartered plane to carry Koreans out of Wuhan and delayed the flight without good reason. It allowed Japan to fly its people out of Wuhan. Seoul should have learned the lesson that kowtowing does not earn respect on the international stage.