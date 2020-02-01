(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus

"The fourth patient, a 55-year-old Korean is being treated for pneumonia, although his condition is not life-threatening in anyway," an official source said. He stressed that none of the people kept in isolation were in critical condition. He said for those that are getting better, authorities are conducting so-called polymerase chain reaction assays twice every 24 hours to see if the virus is still in the body. If the tests turn out to be negative, they will be released from quarantine, although this does not mean they will be able to leave the hospital.