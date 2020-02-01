Today in Korean history
Feb. 2
1957 - The Korean Poets' Association is launched.
1968 - The United States begins secret talks with North Korea to resolve the issue of Pyongyang's capture of the USS Pueblo.
The 906-ton U.S. spy ship was attacked and seized by the North on Jan. 23, 1968. One American sailor was killed in the assault and 82 others were captured and held prisoner for 11 months before they were freed. North Korea has yet to return the ship, which it displays along the Daedong River in Pyongyang for anti-American propaganda purposes.
1981 - South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan holds a summit with U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Washington during which the United States promises to scrap a plan to withdraw its troops from South Korea.
1992 - South and North Korea agree on bilateral trade using their own flagged ships.
2001 - Prosecutors announce Daewoo Group engaged in about 41 trillion won worth of accounting fraud.
