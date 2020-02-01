N. Korean leader expresses support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over China's efforts to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed 213 Chinese people and sickened nearly 10,000.
Kim "conveyed his sincere feelings of wanting to share the suffering and trial of the fraternal Chinese people and to render help even a bit," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday of Kim's letter to Xi.
Kim also conveyed "militant greetings" to Xi as he expressed the conviction that China would emerge victorious in its campaign to combat the deadly virus.
North Korea also sent financial aid to the Chinese Communist Party.
