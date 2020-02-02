Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 February 02, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-3 Sunny 20
Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 20
Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 20
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 20
Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 10
Jeju 10/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 10
(END)
