Sunday's weather forecast

February 02, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 20

Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 10

Jeju 10/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 10

(END)

