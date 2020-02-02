S. Korea joins efforts to conclude RCEP negotiations this year
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday it will attend a high-level meeting on a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact this week as part of its efforts to expand its trade network around the globe.
During the two-day meeting that kicks off in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday, the participants will set a detailed timeline of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and seek to hold the final signing ceremony later in 2020, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It will be the first gathering of the participating countries since the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- effectively reached an agreement in November last year.
The deal came after the participants launched talks in 2013 about the deal to create a mega economic bloc accounting for half of the global population and one-third of the world's gross domestic product.
Seoul has been rolling out the so-called New Southern Policy, which is aimed at bolstering Seoul's strategic and economic relations with Southeast Asian countries.
The RCEP is especially crucial for the export-oriented economy, whose outbound shipments have been losing ground amid the U.S.-China trade spat and a slump in the global chip industry.
On the back of its efforts to diversify the export portfolio, Southeast Asian countries accounted for more than 20 percent of the outbound shipments last year for the first time, rising from 19.1 percent posted in 2018.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 4 new coronavirus cases, total now at 11
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus