Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin ready to pay it forward, help younger teammates

When he reports to the Jays' camp on Feb. 12, Ryu will have at least a couple of young hurlers ready to pick his brain. Fellow left-hander Ryan Borucki, 25, has said he planned to ask Ryu about his cutter. And right-hander Trent Thornton, 26, said he started studying Ryu's repertoire as soon as the South Korean signed with Toronto in December. Thornton hopes to speak to Ryu about the veteran's bread-and-butter pitch, his changeup.