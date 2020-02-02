S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei from Tuesday
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Sunday it will bar foreigners who've been in China's Hubei Province in the past two weeks from entering the country in a drastic measure to stem further spread of the new coronavirus here.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the entry ban will take effect on Tuesday.
The measure was reached to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, Hubei, in December and has since reached South Korea and other nations around the globe.
The United States and Japan are among other countries to have issued a similar entry ban.
So far, South Korea has reported 15 virus cases, with some of them believed to be human transmission.
(END)
-
1
CONNECT, BTS art project lands in Seoul ahead of album release
-
2
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
3
Gangnam busiest subway station in Seoul last year: data
-
4
S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea raises infectious disease alert level amid spread of Wuhan coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows all-out efforts against new coronavirus, warns against fake news
-
4
(2nd LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert
-
5
S. Korea airlines waive cancellation fees to China amid coronavirus fears
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 12th new coronavirus case, 70 potential cases under observation
-
3
S. Korea reports 3 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 15
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 12th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) New coronavirus changes everyday life in S. Korea