'Parasite' receives top screenplay prize from Writers Guild of America

Picking up the top screenplay prize at the WGA awards bodes well for the Korean film's chances at the Academy Awards next Sunday. In two of the past three years, the WGA winners in best original screenplay have gone on to capture the Oscar in the same category: "Spotlight" in 2016 and "Get Out" in 2018. In 2017, "Moonlight" won WGA's best original screenplay award, then earned the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.