SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to bar foreigners from China's Hubei province from entering country (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea considering banning all tourist visits to China (Kookmin Daily)
-- Foreigners from Hubei province banned from entering S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to ban entry of foreigners from China's Hubei province (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to impose entry ban on foreigners from Hubei (Segye Times)
-- Entry of foreigners from Hubei forbidden (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Only foreigners from Hubei banned from entering (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea bars the gate, banning foreigners from Hubei from entering (Hankyoreh)
-- Unprecedented measures: entry ban on foreigners from Hubei (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners from Hubei banned from entering S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Entry of foreigners from Hubei banned (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Virus spreads, number of patients hits 15 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to bar entry from China (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to ban entry of foreigners from Hubei Province (Korea Times)
