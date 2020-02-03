(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 3)

In this regard, Seoul's decision to bar foreigners who have been in Hubei Province in the past two weeks from entering the country is a step in the right direction. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, reflects the government's determination to curb the spread of the virus at all costs. This could be painful for the domestic economy, but was unavoidable because the virus shows no signs of abating in China, and is spreading rapidly worldwide. Already, some countries, including the U.S. and Australia, have taken such a measure to limit the damage. According to the government, over 11,000 Chinese entered Korea via flights and ships on Jan. 31 alone.